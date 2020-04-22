MKM Partners Remains a Hold on Boston Beer (SAM)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Boston Beer (SAM), with a price target of $371.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $426.33, close to its 52-week high of $444.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 43.4% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Craft Brewers Alliance, Constellation Brands, and Brown-Forman B.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Beer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $447.63, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $402.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Boston Beer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $301 million and net profit of $13.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $225 million and had a net profit of $21.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Jean Michel Valette, a Director at SAM sold 2,500 shares for a total of $1,031,250.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, and Truly Hard Seltzer. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More on SAM: