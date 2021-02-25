MKM Partners Remains a Buy on Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Constellation Brands, and Albertsons Companies.

Sprouts Farmers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.33.

Based on Sprouts Farmers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and net profit of $60.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.44 billion and had a net profit of $26.26 million.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.