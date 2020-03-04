MKM Partners Remains a Buy on Ross Stores (ROST)

In a report released today, Roxanne Meyer from MKM Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST), with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.22.

Meyer has an average return of 13.4% when recommending Ross Stores.

According to TipRanks.com, Meyer is ranked #683 out of 6263 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $125.00 average price target, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Ross Stores’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $456 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $442 million.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.