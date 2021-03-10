MKM Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Acreage Holdings Inc Class D (ACRDF)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Acreage Holdings Inc Class D (ACRDF), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Constellation Brands, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acreage Holdings Inc Class D is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Acreage Holdings Inc Class D’s market cap is currently $338.5M and has a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.89.

Acreage Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. Its business operations include cultivating, processing, distributing and retailing cannabis. The Company derives its revenues from its retail dispensary business where cannabis and cannabis-infused products are sold to consumers. Its geographic segments include New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, West and South.