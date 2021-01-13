MKM Partners Maintains Their Hold Rating on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Albertsons Companies (ACI), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Albertsons Companies with a $18.86 average price target, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

Albertsons Companies’ market cap is currently $8.08B and has a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.50.

Albertsons Companies Inc is a Delaware corporation that was incorporated on June 23, 2015. The Company is a food and drug retailer in the United States, with local presence and national scale. It operates approximately 2,205 stores across 33 states under 18 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market and Carrs. It provides its customers with a service-oriented shopping experience, including convenient and value-added services through 1,698 pharmacies and 378 adjacent fuel centers. Its stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel and other items and services. Various agricultural commodities constitute the principal raw materials used by the company in the manufacture of its food products.

