MKM Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Flowr (FLWPF)

In a report issued on February 13, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Flowr (FLWPF), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.78, close to its 52-week low of $0.74.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowr is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.02.

Based on Flowr’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.18 million.

The Flowr Corp. engages in the operation and building of cannabis cultivation facilities for the purpose of serving the medical and legalized adult-use markets. It operates through the FlowrRx and Flowr brands. The FlowrRx brand targets the wellness, health, and alternative treatment for patients. The Flowr brand focuses on the recreational use.