MKM Partners Keeps Their Hold Rating on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Albertsons Companies (ACI), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albertsons Companies with a $19.24 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $12.91. Currently, Albertsons Companies has an average volume of 2.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Albertsons Companies Inc is a Delaware corporation that was incorporated on June 23, 2015. The Company is a food and drug retailer in the United States, with local presence and national scale. It operates approximately 2,205 stores across 33 states under 18 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market and Carrs. It provides its customers with a service-oriented shopping experience, including convenient and value-added services through 1,698 pharmacies and 378 adjacent fuel centers. Its stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel and other items and services. Various agricultural commodities constitute the principal raw materials used by the company in the manufacture of its food products.