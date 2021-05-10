MKM Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, United Natural Foods, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprouts Farmers with a $25.72 average price target, representing a -0.2% downside. In a report issued on May 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers’ market cap is currently $3.05B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.32.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.