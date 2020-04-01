MKM Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands (STZ), with a price target of $266.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $143.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $204.77, which is a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $145.00 price target.

Based on Constellation Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2 billion and net profit of $360 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $303 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STZ in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Locke, a Director at STZ sold 8,298 shares for a total of $1,696,941.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises of costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.