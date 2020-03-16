MKM Partners Keeps a Hold Rating on HEXO (HEXO)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Hold rating on HEXO (HEXO) today and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.77, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #5332 out of 6185 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $1.56.

The company has a one-year high of $8.40 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, HEXO has an average volume of 5.37M.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

