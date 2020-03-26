MKM Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Molson Coors (TAP)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Molson Coors (TAP), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.12, close to its 52-week low of $34.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #5205 out of 6169 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Molson Coors with a $51.10 average price target, representing a 35.1% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

Molson Coors’ market cap is currently $8.12B and has a P/E ratio of 33.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of beer. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Europe, International, and Corporate. The United States segment consists of production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in the United States. The Canada segment includes production, marketing and sales of its brands, and other owned and licensed brands in Canada. The Europe segment comprises of production, marketing and sales of its brands as well as a number of regional brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Central Europe. The International segment focuses its operations on Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The Corporate segment represents interest and certain other general and administrative costs that are not allocated to any of the operating segments. It operates under the brands Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, taropramen, Carling, Molson Canadian, Creemore Springs, Cobra, Doom Bar, Henry’s Hard and Leinenkugel’s. The company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.