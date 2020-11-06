MJardin Group (MJARF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Hold rating on MJardin Group (MJARF) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.04, close to its 52-week low of $0.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #531 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MJardin Group with a $0.08 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.55 and a one-year low of $0.03. Currently, MJardin Group has an average volume of 57.84K.

MJardin Group Inc is a Canada based cannabis cultivation and management company. It is engaged in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company’s operating segments are Professional management, operation and cultivation services segment, which is the major revenue generator, engages in the management services to owners of cultivation and dispensary facilities; and Operation of cannabis cultivation facilities segment which engages in either the retrofit or the greenfield construction of production facilities to meet Health Canada licensing requirements. The management services have been provided in the states of Colorado and Nevada in the U.S., and in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba in Canada.