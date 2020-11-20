Mizuho Securities Thinks Wave Life Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- November 20, 2020, 4:15 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.77, close to its 52-week low of $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 45.2% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and BridgeBio Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wave Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a one-year high of $39.98 and a one-year low of $6.61. Currently, Wave Life Sciences has an average volume of 1.27M.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

