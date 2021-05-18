Mizuho Securities Thinks Wave Life Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.41, close to its 52-week low of $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33, a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.98 and a one-year low of $4.82. Currently, Wave Life Sciences has an average volume of 946.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WVE in relation to earlier this year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.