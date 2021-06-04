Mizuho Securities Thinks Nkarta’s Stock is Going to Recover

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTX) today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.33, close to its 52-week low of $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nkarta is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.33.

Based on Nkarta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.71 million.

Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.