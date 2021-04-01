Mizuho Securities Thinks Freeline Therapeutics Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.30, close to its 52-week low of $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 32.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC is a clinical stage, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company. The company is developing therapies for Haemophilia B, Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, and other diseases.