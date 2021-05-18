Mizuho Securities Thinks Freeline Therapeutics Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.58, close to its 52-week low of $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.25, which is a 147.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC is a clinical stage, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company. The company is developing therapies for Haemophilia B, Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, and other diseases.