Mizuho Securities Thinks Evolus’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.21, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolus with a $9.25 average price target, an 115.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.38 and a one-year low of $3.12. Currently, Evolus has an average volume of 625.7K.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.