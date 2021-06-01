Mizuho Securities Thinks Akebia Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $7.33 average price target.

Akebia Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $562M and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AKBA in relation to earlier this year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat. The company was founded by Joseph H. Gardner, John M. Rice, Michael E. Pape, Josh P. Fairbank, and Robert A. Shalwitz on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.