Mizuho Securities Thinks Akebia Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.34, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 38.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, representing a 131.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.99 million and GAAP net loss of $59.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $54.59 million.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat. The company was founded by Joseph H. Gardner, John M. Rice, Michael E. Pape, Josh P. Fairbank, and Robert A. Shalwitz on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.