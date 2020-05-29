Mizuho Securities Thinks Aerie Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.22, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 35.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, implying a 98.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.34 and a one-year low of $10.80. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 991.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AERI in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Murray Goldberg, a Director at AERI bought 28,000 shares for a total of $88,200.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.