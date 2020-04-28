Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

In a report released today, Omotayo Okusanya from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Corporate Office Properties (OFC), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Okusanya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Okusanya covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, National Health Investors, and Office Properties Income.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corporate Office Properties with a $28.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Corporate Office Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and net profit of $42.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a net profit of $17.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More on OFC: