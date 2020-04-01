Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Zogenix (ZGNX), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.8% and a 29.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.14.

The company has a one-year high of $57.23 and a one-year low of $16.65. Currently, Zogenix has an average volume of 1.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZGNX in relation to earlier this year.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

