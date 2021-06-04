Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 35.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $8.00 average price target, which is a 146.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.94 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.61M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.