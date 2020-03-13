Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Viewray (VRAY)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Viewray (VRAY), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.40, close to its 52-week low of $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -15.9% and a 27.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viewray with a $5.38 average price target, a 249.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Based on Viewray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.83 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.74 million.

ViewRay, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and market magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the key limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that clearly defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

