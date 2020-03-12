Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Unity Biotechnology (UBX) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.31, close to its 52-week low of $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.9% and a 40.7% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Wave Life Sciences.

Unity Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.41 and a one-year low of $4.89. Currently, Unity Biotechnology has an average volume of 200.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UBX in relation to earlier this year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to extend the human health span. The company was founded by Nathaniel David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi and Daohong Zhou in March 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.