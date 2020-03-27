Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Synaptics (SYNA), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synaptics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.83.

Based on Synaptics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $388 million and net profit of $19.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $426 million and had a net profit of $12.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.