Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 37.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $7.40 average price target, representing a 91.7% upside. In a report issued on June 5, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Selecta Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10K and had a GAAP net loss of $12.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SELB in relation to earlier this year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.