Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Catie Powers- May 26, 2020, 8:52 AM EDT

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Assembly Biosciences, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25, representing an 119.8% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $73.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $66.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts