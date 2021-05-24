Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 36.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.25 average price target, implying a 50.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.30 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 542.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.