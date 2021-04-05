Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 32.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, a 51.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.30 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 708.7K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

