Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.67 average price target, representing a 91.4% upside. In a report issued on December 18, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.08 million and GAAP net loss of $39.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.4 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.