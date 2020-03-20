Mizuho Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.21, close to its 52-week low of $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.7% and a 26.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.20, representing a 222.1% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $55.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $51.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.