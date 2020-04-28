Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Omotayo Okusanya maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett (DEI) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Okusanya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Okusanya covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and National Health Investors.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.75.

Douglas Emmett’s market cap is currently $5.21B and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DEI in relation to earlier this year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.