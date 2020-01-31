Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Cypress Semicon (CY)

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Cypress Semicon (CY), with a price target of $23.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.39, close to its 52-week high of $23.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 63.4% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cypress Semicon is a Hold with an average price target of $23.93, which is a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Cypress Semicon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $267 million.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of high-performance solutions for embedded systems, from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to highly interactive consumer devices.