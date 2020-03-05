Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Cypress Semicon (CY)

In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Cypress Semicon (CY), with a price target of $23.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 59.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cypress Semicon with a $23.93 average price target, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Susquehanna also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.55 and a one-year low of $14.42. Currently, Cypress Semicon has an average volume of 5.07M.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. engages in designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance solutions for embedded systems, from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to highly interactive consumer devices.