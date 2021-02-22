Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN) on February 17 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $232.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $268.92 average price target, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.63 billion and net profit of $1.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.2 billion and had a net profit of $1.7 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More on AMGN: