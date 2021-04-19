Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $254.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $261.08.

The company has a one-year high of $276.69 and a one-year low of $210.28. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 2.62M.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

