Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Christine Brown- June 11, 2021, 8:25 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $262.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

