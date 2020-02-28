Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.60, close to its 52-week low of $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Revance Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $18.00 average price target, which is a 373.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $32.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XERS in relation to earlier this year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.