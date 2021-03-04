Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

Wave Life Sciences’ market cap is currently $459M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.52.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.