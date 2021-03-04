Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Catie Powers- March 4, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wave Life Sciences’ market cap is currently $459M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts