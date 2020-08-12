Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 36.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neoleukin Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75.

The company has a one-year high of $18.13 and a one-year low of $2.53. Currently, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average volume of 446.1K.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.