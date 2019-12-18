Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Merck & Company (MRK)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.02, close to its 52-week high of $90.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merck & Company with a $97.50 average price target, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

Merck & Company’s market cap is currently $226.6B and has a P/E ratio of 24.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.46.

