Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Merck & Company (MRK)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.36, close to its 52-week low of $67.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 32.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.38.

Merck & Company’s market cap is currently $181B and has a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.99.

