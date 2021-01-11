Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $15.55 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, Magenta Therapeutics has an average volume of 175.4K.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers platform that focuses on critical areas of transplant medicine. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.