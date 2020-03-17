Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Intel (INTC)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Intel (INTC) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.61, close to its 52-week low of $42.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $66.39, which is a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Based on Intel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.21 billion and net profit of $6.91 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.66 billion and had a net profit of $5.2 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

