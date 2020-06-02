Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Carrie Williams- June 2, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 47.6% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Assembly Biosciences with a $30.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.07 and a one-year low of $8.13. Currently, Assembly Biosciences has an average volume of 236.4K.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

