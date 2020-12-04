Mizuho Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 32.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.57, an 110.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $592.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.65.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.