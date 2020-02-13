Mizuho Securities Remains a Hold on Alkermes (ALKS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes (ALKS) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.10, close to its 52-week low of $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 43.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alkermes with a $24.17 average price target, which is a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Alkermes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $52.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.71 million.

Alkermes Plc IS a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include the brands Aristada and Vivitrol. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.