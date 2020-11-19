Mizuho Securities Remains a Hold on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 42.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target, a 109.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 million and GAAP net loss of $35.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $237K and had a GAAP net loss of $39.3 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.